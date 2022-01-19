Israel: Missile Defense Organization founder talks 'Arrow 3'

Rubin says 'The Ministry of Defense simulated a salvo of two missiles' with a successful interception

Dr. Uzi Rubin, the founder of Israel's Missile Defense Organization, sat down with i24NEWS to discuss a successful Arrow defense system test recently conducted in the country.

He explained that Israel’s most recent launch marks the first successful complicated interception against a salvo, which is why two missiles were fired.

“The Ministry of Defense simulated a salvo of two missiles coming in, and shot two interceptors that very successfully intercepted it,” Dr. Rubin said.

This launch is the first instance of conducting the salvo test with a number of difficult targeting factors - the simulation was run at nighttime, with multiple missiles located deep in outer space.

“For Israel, it’s the first time - we never fired… more than one (missile) at a time, and the Arrow 3 - up to now - was also fired one at a time,” he added.

Rubin said Israel’s Arrow 3 system even impressed America’s defense experts from the Missile Defense Organization in the United States, who exclaimed “We don’t have anything smart like that on our drawing board” upon seeing the design for Arrow 3.

While the founder explained that Arrow 3 is not specifically designed to counter hypersonic missiles, he also believes it can be altered to defend against the ultra-fast weapons, though Israel is not expected to face such threats.

“I think it can be adapted to that, but right now it’s not our problem. It’s a problem (for) the United States, Russia, and China,” he said.