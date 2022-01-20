Israel inks deal with Germany for 3 submarines

Agreement for undersea warships valued at $3.41 billion, with first delivery within nine years

Israel signed a deal with Germany for the purchase of three advanced submarines for its naval forces, Israel's Defense Ministry announced on Thursday.

The agreement for the development and production of the new series called "Dakar" is valued at $3.41 billion, with delivery of the first submarine expected within nine years.

The parties to the deal, which includes the German government and Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems, also agreed on the construction of a training simulator in Israel.

The signing ceremony took place on Thursday at the Defense Ministry in Tel Aviv, with the participation of Dr. Rolf Wirtz, executive board chairman at ThyssenKrupp and Maj. Gen. (Res.) Amir Eshel, director general of Israel's Defense Ministry.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz thanked the German government in a statement for helping to advance the agreement and for its commitment to the security of the Jewish state.

"I am confident that the new submarines will upgrade the capabilities of the Israeli Navy and will contribute to Israel's security superiority in the region," Gantz said.

The German government will fund part of the purchase through a grant that is part of an agreement signed between the two countries in 2017.

In the 2017 memorandum of understanding, the German government agreed to cover a third of the cost of the deal, some $680 million out of $2.05 billion. However, Defense Ministry officials said that ThyssenKrupp raised the price and the German government would not increase the subsidies.

Therefore, Israel will now pay $2.7 billion, double the sum of the original spending of $1.3 billion.

The parties also signed another agreement with the Federal Ministry of Economics and Technology worth $965 million to invest in Israeli industries, including defense companies.