Israel: Attorney general orders police Pegasus exposé probe

Mandelblit says 'It is difficult to overstate the seriousness of the alleged violation of fundamental rights'

Israel’s Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit called for a probe on the country’s police force following reports that officers allegedly utilized Pegasus spyware to surveil government protestors and the state's citizens.

The Israeli daily Calcalist published a report on Tuesday purporting that law enforcement misused the hacking tool against those in the country without oversight and sometimes without warrants.

“It is difficult to overstate the seriousness of the alleged violation of fundamental rights,” Mandelblit said.

Both the attorney general and Israel Police said that an initial investigation into the matter did not reveal evidence of abuse but promised to continue their search.

Mandelblit explained that he established a team, headed by the attorney general’s deputy, to examine the allegations “in a systematic and thorough manner.”

Additionally, Israel Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai said on Thursday that if misuse of the hacking tool was uncovered throughout the course of the internal law enforcement probe, it would be dealt with openly.

“If it turns out there were specific cases that deviated from procedures, we will act to improve and to fix, with complete transparency and cooperation with all groups,” he announced.

On the report, Calcalist published a response to it’s exposé, attributed to the Israel-based Pegasus developer and spyware firm NSO Group.

The company reiterated that it sells its products under “license and supervision to be used by national security and law enforcement agencies to prevent crime and terror in a legal manner and according to court orders and the local law of each country.”