Israel: Home Front Command’s fight against Covid

'When we are called to fulfill a mission and fight against omicron, it’s kind of war instead of an emergency'

At the peak of the omicron wave, the Israel Defense Force’s Home Front Command is centralizing the fight against the Covid pandemic.

The unit - responsible for civil defense - is now tasked with collecting data on the number of infections, epidemiological investigations, and distributing vaccinations and screening campaigns among Israel’s population, including military personnel.

“Thirty percent test positive every day. Growth and morbidity are slowing, but the number of cases is increasing,” a Home Front Command officer told i24NEWS.

“We have not yet reached the peak of the wave.”

The regional command provides assistance to hospitals and clinics as well, particularly during Israel's third vaccination campaign.

“It’s uncontrollable. We focus on populations at risk, mainly the elderly and those who return from abroad and risk introducing new variants,” the officer continued.

“When we are called to fulfill a mission and fight against omicron, it’s kind of war instead of an emergency. The whole army mobilizes, including the reservists.”

While it prides itself on meeting all security challenges and most recently helping the public combat Covid, it is now internally challenged by this unprecedented surge.

More than 1,700 conscripts are said to be currently infected.

“Everyone is at home because we detect additional cases each day, so we are training a new team. In a week, we will be at full speed again,” a Home Front Command soldier told i24NEWS.

As of last week, Israel had the highest number of Covid cases per capita, and recorded 212,234 new cases on Monday.

Israel's Health Minister Nitzan Horowtiz also announced on Monday that he did not think Israel would offer a fourth Covid vaccine to most people.