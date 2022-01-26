Strictly Security's top 5 security facts from last week

From a new NSO spyware scandal to a flight test of the Arrow weapons system, Alec Pollard breaks it down

Alec Pollard, correspondent at i24NEWS, presents the top five security facts for last week:

1. Israeli police in hot water over NSO spyware affair

The Israeli parliament (Knesset) is pushing for an investigation into the use of NSO phone-hacking software to spy on Israeli citizens and the use by private hackers.

Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy was asked last week to form a parliamentary commission of inquiry into the alleged use by the Israeli police of the Pegasus spyware to monitor citizens illegally.

The lawmakers called it a potential serious breach of privacy rights.

Israel's NSO came under fire in recent months after revelations that its spyware was used by governments worldwide on politicians and citizens rather than as a counter-terrorism instrument as the company claims it is intended for.

In addition, the police's cyber division hired civilian hackers with no law enforcement experience to hack phones and internet networks that police could have breached in violation of privacy laws.

2. Israel, Germany sign agreement for submarine purchase

Israel's Defense Ministry announced a newly signed agreement with Germany for an additional three advanced diesel submarines for the Israeli Navy.

Under the agreement, Israel will purchase the submarines for a new series called "Dakar."

The deal is worth about $3.41 billion.

The first of the three submarines will be delivered to Israel in about nine years.

Notably, the announcement of the new deal came ahead of a government vote on Sunday on the establishment of a commission of inquiry into the "submarine affair" relating to potential wrongdoing with a previous purchase more than 10 years ago.

The cabinet voted in favor of establishing the probe into allegations of corruption.

3. Saudi-led coalition launches strikes on Yemeni capital

In Yemen at least 20 people were killed by airstrikes as the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthi rebels said that it targeted the capital Sanaa following a deadly attack on Abu Dhabi that killed three and was claimed by the Houthis.

The attack by the Houthis was the first acknowledged deadly assault on Emirati soil as the Houthis said that they fired ballistic missiles and deployed armed drones, striking around Abu Dhabi's airport, which had been considered a secure zone.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan commented, saying that the US "strongly condemns the attack on the United Arab Emirates and stands by our Emirati partners."

4. Biden predicts Russia will invade Ukraine, warns Putin

Russian military activity has increased in recent weeks along the Ukrainian border, despite high-level diplomatic engagement with the United States.

The latest comments from President Joe Biden indicate that the US is still unsure whether Russia plans to invade.

Biden again warned President Vladimir Putin that Russia will pay a dear price and a possible cut off from the global banking system if it invades.

Ukraine meanwhile said that it was prepared for the worst and the country's leadership urged people not to panic.

"It is going to be a disaster for Russia if they further invade Ukraine and our allies and partners are ready to impose severe costs and significant harm on the Russian economy," Biden said.

5. Israel exoatmospheric anti-missile test 'successful'

The Israeli Defense Ministry together with the US Missile Defense Agency conducted a successful flight test of the Arrow weapons system and the Arrow 3 interceptor, which is designed to intercept ballistic missiles outside of the Earth's atmosphere.

The Arrow is a central part of Israel's multilayered defense array.

It also includes the Iron Dome defense system and David's Sling.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz said that the "systems provide Israel with the freedom to maneuver strategically."