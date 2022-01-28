Former Israeli army chief: US withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal was a 'strategic mistake'

Eisenkot says the US withdrawal from the deal removed 'certain shackles' from Iran

Former Israeli army chief Gadi Eisenkot condemned the 2018 US decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal, calling it a "strategic mistake" in an interview published Thursday in the daily Maariv.

According to Eisenkot, senior Israeli security officials were kept in the dark prior to then-US President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the 2015 agreement, which limited Iran's nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.

Eisenkot was commanding the Israeli military when the deal was signed.

“Only Yossi Cohen, Ron Dermer, and Benjamin Netanyahu dealt with this issue of leaving the nuclear deal. No one spoke with the security establishment,” Eisenkot said, referring to the former prime minister and two of his associates.

Netanyahu was a staunch opponent of the deal when it was reached under the Obama administration and pushed for world powers to abandon the agreement before Trump pulled out.

Eisenkot said the US withdrawal from the deal removed "certain shackles" from Iran, giving it "legitimacy" to advance its nuclear program.

“The sanctions are partial, there is no oversight, the Chinese and Russians aren’t cooperating with the Americans,” he explained.

When asked whether Israel alone was capable of striking Iran, Eisenkot said, "It's complicated."

The former general also criticized Prime Minister Naftali Bennett for ruling out a meeting with Robert Malley, the US special envoy on Iran, before his visit to Israel in November.