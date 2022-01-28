Israel: two women accused of spying for Iran released under house arrest

The women were among five suspects arrested for helping an Iranian agent gather intelligence in Israel

Two Israeli women accused of aiding an Iranian spy operation have been released and placed under house arrest, Israeli media reported Friday.

The women were among five suspects arrested for helping an Iranian agent gather intelligence and establish contacts in Israel. The five suspects - four women and one man - are all Jewish immigrants from Iran or descendants of Iranian immigrants.

The Jerusalem District Court, where the five were indicted, ordered the release of the women earlier this week.

The Shin Bet security service did not appeal the decision, according to Israel’s Ynet.

Under the conditions of their release, the women will be placed under surveillance and banned from using the Internet, which the judge said would reduce the risk they pose, Army Radio reported.

"Before committing these acts, they were normal family women. They have both confessed to their actions, and one of them understands the seriousness of her actions," the judge reportedly said.

The two women have not been named because publication of the suspects' identities is prohibited under a court-issued gag order requested by their lawyers.

According to the Shin Ben, the suspects photographed strategically significant sites in Israel, attempted to form relationships with politicians, among other offenses.