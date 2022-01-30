Army inquiry of elderly Palestinian’s death to be presented

Maj. Gen. Yehuda Fuchs will present the inquiry's findings to Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi

On Monday, Israel’s military Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi is set to receive the results of a command-level inquiry into the death of Omar As’ad, an elderly Palestinian American who died after being arrested by soldiers.

Maj. Gen. Yehuda Fuchs, the Central Command chief, will deliver the details of the probe to Kochavi, and the conclusions drawn from the findings could lead to action against Israeli battalion commanders.

As’ad was reportedly detained along with three other Palestinian drivers by Netzah Yehuda Battalion troops at an undeclared checkpoint station in Jiljilya, a Palestinian village in the West Bank located to the north of Ramallah, according to Haaretz.

The soldiers who held As’ad said that the man protested his detention, after which the troops handcuffed and blindfolded him.

Palestinian witnesses told the Associated Press (AP) that the man was beaten before being restrained and later taken to an abandoned building, which the soldiers disputed in their testimony.

After As’ad’s death, an autopsy was conducted, and three Palestinian doctors who performed the examination said the man died of a stress-induced heart attack prompted by “external violence,” according to Haaretz.

The findings recorded injuries like bruises on the man’s head, red wrists caused by being handcuffed, and bleeding in his eyelids from a restrictive blindfold, according to AP.

The United States is also reportedly seeking answers on the incident, as As’ad is a US citizen.