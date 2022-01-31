Israeli Air Force opens special forces school

The school is within the 7th Wing for Special Forces, set up to address the challenges of Israel's Air Force

Israel’s Air Force (IAF) on Sunday officially opened a school for “elite forces,” two years after establishing the 7th Wing for Special Forces.

“In the coming years, the corps will complete its force building, infrastructure, and weapons. Our Special Forces will be an elite force and will take part in every mission and operation,” IAF Chief Maj.-Gen. Amikam Norkin said at the ceremony.

Commander of the school “Lt.-Col. D” was also present at the ceremony at the Tel Nof airbase in central Israel, The Jerusalem Post (The Post) reported.

The school will see an improved level and quality of training, allow troops to refine their operational focus, and encourage them to solve problems in creative ways.

Set up in 2020, the IAF’s Special Force’s Wing is designed to address the core challenges of the air force and to improve operational competence.

A statement by the Israel Defense Forces Spokesperson's Unit said at the time that the wing “will function as a complementary and a unique component to IAF activities through special depth, routine, and emergency operations.”

The 7th Wing includes the air force’s ground units, Unit 669, the Shaldag commando unit, an intelligence unit, and the Forward Landing Unit.

Commander of the 7th Wing, “Col. A,” said the collaboration allows for “the opportunity to align” the education of all air force troops in a school that demonstrates the characteristics of the forces, The Post reported.

“Professionalism, responsibility, the realization of the vision, the partnership of destiny, flexibility, and the ability to adapt – these are the qualities and values that institutionalize the new school,” he said.