Report: Russian military interfering in Israeli airspace

Russian activity in Syria causing disruptions to GPS system, potentially endangering incoming flights

Russian military activity in Syria is causing disruptions to the GPS system in Israeli airspace, potentially endangering flights landing at Ben Gurion Airport, Kan News reported on Monday.

According to the report, in recent weeks airline pilots have complained about the interference caused by the Russians, which is similar to incidents that occurred in 2019.

Israel sent a message to Moscow requesting that the activity cease, but the Russians say it is necessary for defensive measures.

The electromagnetic waves in the eastern Mediterranean are being disrupted by a signal-jamming system emanating from the Russian-operated Khmeimim Air Base located southeast of the Syrian port city of Latakia.

Israel is working to neutralize the disruptions to the GPS system, according to the report.

The commander of the IDF Spectrum Warfare Center told Kan that the Russians are not intentionally trying to reduce air safety measures in Israel.

Russia's military has stepped up its operations in Syria recently, last week conducting with Syrian forces the first-ever joint air maneuver near the Israeli border.