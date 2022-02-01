Israel to punish troops over elderly Palestinian’s death

Inquiry calls incident 'a grave and unfortunate event,' citing 'a moral failure and poor decision-making'

Israel’s military announced on Monday it will dismiss two officers and punish a battalion commander after an inquiry into the death of an elderly Palestinian American man detained by troops revealed “poor decision-making.”

The 78 year old United States citizen, Omar As’ad, was detained by Israel’s soldiers at a checkpoint in Jiljilya, a Palestinian village in the West Bank, and was later found dead.

An autopsy conducted by three Palestinian doctors found that the man died of cardiac arrest after a stress-induced heart attack resulting from “external violence,” according to the Associated Press.

The military inquiry confirmed that the man’s “hands were tied and he was gagged for a short time” because he protested his detention, and that As’ad was released along with three others detained after half an hour.

The report also added that “there was no use of violence during the incident apart from when Assad was apprehended after refusing to cooperate.”

It said that at the time, “the soldiers did not identify signs of distress or other suspicious signs concerning As'ad’s health” and that the troops “assessed that As'ad was asleep and did not try to wake him.”

“The investigation concluded that the incident was a grave and unfortunate event, resulting from a moral failure and poor decision-making on the part of the soldiers.”

“The soldiers failed in their obligations by leaving Assad lying on the floor without the required treatment and without reporting the incident back to their commanders,” the report concluded.