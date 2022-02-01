Bennett: Israel to install laser-based missile shield within a year

The innovation could be game changer against Hamas, Iran

Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett stated Monday that the Jewish state will soon implement a sophisticated laser-based missile shield, a potential game changer against the Gaza-based Hamas terrorists as well as the Iranian nuclear threat.

Speaking at the annual conference of the Institute for National Security Studies, Bennett said that "within about a year, the Israel Defense Forces will implement a laser-based interception system," added that the system "will be implemented in the south first, and later elsewhere."

"The system will allow Israel to be surrounded by a laser wall that will protect it from missiles, rockets, UAVs and other threats," the prime minister added.

More to follow