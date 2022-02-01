English
Israel joins US-led Mideast maritime drill

i24NEWS - AFP

A US-built Boeing AH-64 Apache attack helicopter flying during the last day of the 'Gulf Shield 1' military drills in the eastern Saudi Arabian region of Dhahran on April 16, 2018.
BANDAR AL-JALOUD / Saudi Royal Palace / AFPA US-built Boeing AH-64 Apache attack helicopter flying during the last day of the 'Gulf Shield 1' military drills in the eastern Saudi Arabian region of Dhahran on April 16, 2018.

Drill includes states that don't have formal diplomatic relations with Israel

A US-led maritime exercise including 60 nations and organizations kicked off in and around Gulf waters with Israel joining for the first time alongside nations that do not recognize it.

The US navy said Tuesday that the 18-day biennial International Maritime Exercise (IMX) since Monday includes 50 vessels and 9,000 personnel from more than 60 entities.

With more than 80 drones, it is also the world's largest unmanned drill, it added from Bahrain, where the 5th Fleet is headquartered.

The exercise comes at a time of regional tensions over Iran's nuclear program and Yemen's Houthi rebels' recent targeting of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates with missiles and drones. 

It includes a number of countries -- among them Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Oman and Yemen -- that do not have formal diplomatic relations with Israel. 

However, Saudi Arabia and Israel share the same desire to contain their common foe Iran.

