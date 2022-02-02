Report: Israel ready to sell Iron Dome to UAE

The United Arab Emirates currently operates a South Korean missile defense system

In the wake of recent missile attacks against the United Arab Emirates by Yemen’s Houthi rebels, Israel is reportedly planning to advance the sale of missile defense systems to the Gulf state.

According to a Monday report by Channel 13 News, talks are underway for the sale of a number of Israeli weapons systems to the UAE, including the Iron Dome missile defense system that can both warn of incoming fire and intercept it.

Currently, Abu Dhabi operates a South Korean missile defense system.

The sale of the Iron Dome would mark the beginnings of a regional defense system that could help Israel advance warning of any potential attack by Tehran, Channel 13 suggested.

However, a decision has not been made by Israel whether the missile defense system will be sold to the UAE or to Saudi Arabia, according to Channel 12 News.

Israel has denied previous reports that it already provided Riyadh with the system.

On Sunday a ballistic missile was fired at the UAE’s capital Abu Dhabi - during Israel’s President Issac Herzog’s visit to the Gulf state - claimed by the Iran-backed Houthi rebel group.

The missile was intercepted and the UAE’s defense ministry cited no casualties or damage.

It was the third attack on the Emirates this month, with three foreign workers killed in the first bombardment on January 17 and a second attack intercepted a week later.

“Our attack proves that the UAE is not safe for as long as it continues to be in the service of the Zionist enemy in Abu Dhabi and Dubai,” said a spokesman for the Houthis, Channel 12 reported.