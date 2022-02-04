IDF chief voices regret over death of Palestinian-American to US envoy

US said it was 'deeply concerned' over death of 78-year-old

Israel's top general told the United States ambassador on Friday that he regrets the death of an elderly Palestinian-American detained by Israeli troops and that a military police investigation was under way.

Washington said it continued to be "deeply concerned" over the death of 78-year-old Omar As'ad in the West Bank and expected a "thorough criminal investigation and full accountability."

As'ad was found unresponsive in a courtyard in his West Bank hometown of Jiljilya, after Israeli soldiers briefly detained him using rough methods and, upon releasing him, failing to register that he was unwell.

A Palestinian autopsy found that As'ad, a former Milwaukee resident with a history of heart problems, suffered cardiac arrest. Palestinian officials attributed this to him having been manhandled.

Israel Defense Forces Chief of General Staff Lieutenant-General Aviv Kohavi "expressed his regret over As'ad's death" and called it "a very serious deviation" from the military's values at a meeting with US Ambassador Thomas Nides, according to an official statement.

The statement echoed other public remarks Kohavi made since the incident.

The military already reprimanded a battalion commander and dismissed two officers in a preliminary examination of the events; on Friday, Kochavi told the ambassador that a separate "military police investigation is still under way."

It was their first meeting since Nides took up his post in December and the two also "discussed common threats, primarily from Iran" and "opportunities to broaden security cooperation in the Middle East and the Gulf."