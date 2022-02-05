Israel's military foils $1.2 million drug-smuggling attempt

Among the drugs seized were more than 440 pounds of marijuana and hashish

Israel's military foiled an attempt to smuggle drugs into Israel from Egypt Friday morning, the military said.

According to the military, soldiers monitoring surveillance cameras spotted the attempt and dispatched troops.

Suspects from Egypt threw drugs over the fence, reportedly for those on the Israeli side to pick them up.

Among the drugs seized were more than 440 pounds of marijuana and hashish, estimated to be worth $1.2 million.

No arrests were made, according to The Times of Israel.

“This operation is part of the ongoing effort by the military and security forces to thwart drug smuggling on the Egyptian border,” the military said.

Egyptian smugglers attempt to pass drugs over the border sometimes nightly. Israelis collect the packages and sell the drugs in Israel, mostly marijuana but sometimes drugs such as heroin.

The military announced on Friday the removal of a deputy-head involved in a friendly fire incident along the Egyptian border last week. Two Border Police guards were wounded lightly while attempting to thwart a drug smuggling attempt.

An internal investigation into the incident that occurred on January 27 found that the deputy-head failed in several ways, including failing to coordinate aspects of the operation with various units.