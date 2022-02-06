Israel reportedly worried on Iran deal’s breakout time

The breakout time could be shorter than the one year period in the original 2015 nuclear deal

Israel is concerned that a potential nuclear deal between Iran and world powers would only put a few months' distance between Tehran and the material needed for a nuclear weapon, according to media reports from the state.

Though the report did not name who among Israel’s officials expressed alarm on the possible timeline, United States sources seemed to echo that the possibility is in the works, according to Israel’s Kan broadcaster.

“It is better to have a distance of a few months and not just weeks, as would happen if no agreement is signed,” Kan reported on Saturday, quoting US sources on the matter.

This timeline marks a departure from the terms of the original Iran nuclear deal, which in 2015 aimed to keep Iran at least one year away from sufficient material for a nuclear weapon.

Last week, US sources said that Tehran’s nuclear program advanced too far for the Iran deal’s initial breakout time restrictions to be applicable, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Additionally, “There’s nothing that a restored JCPOA will do to compensate for that increased knowledge and experience” which Iran gained since ramping up its uranium enrichment, ex-State Department arms-control official Robert Einhorn told The Journal.

The former official estimated that a period of six months would constitute enough time for a sufficient response to a potential nuclear breakout from Iran.