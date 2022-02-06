Gantz signs seizure order against Lebanese companies aiding Hezbollah

The companies provided raw materials for the manufacture of precision missiles

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Sunday issued an administrative seizure order against three Lebanese companies that allegedly supplied raw materials to the Hezbollah terrorist group for its precision missile project.

This action was carried out as part of a joint operation by Israeli military intelligence and Israel's National Counterterrorism Financing Office at the Defense Ministry.

Gantz had signed a similar order last August against the Lebanese company Shreif Sanitary Co which also supplied equipment for Hezbollah's precision-guided missile project.

"Instead of helping and rehabilitating the citizens of Lebanon, Hezbollah continues to endanger them and sow chaos. Hezbollah, with the support of Iran, is damaging Lebanon's stability. Israel will continue to seek helping the Lebanese people and offering humanitarian aid, while continuing to undermine attempts to introduce sophisticated weapons that will endanger its citizens," Gantz said.

According to the Defense Ministry, the companies in question, Toufali, Moubayed and Barakat, trade in machinery, oils and ventilation systems that are needed for Hezbollah's production line and its precision missile project specifically.

The seizure orders will allow companies to be blacklisted in global financial systems and will make it exceedingly difficult to continue doing business.