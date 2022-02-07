Israel adds 'earthquakes' to army's early warning system

The sirens produce a wailing noise along with the word 'earthquake' repeated on loudspeakers

Sirens went off across Israel on Monday, a drill alerting citizens to a possible earthquake.

The sirens typically triggered by missile defenses will now also go off if a nationwide network of 120 seismic monitoring stations detects a strong earthquake.

They will produce a wailing noise along with the word "earthquake" repeated on loudspeakers, signaling that open areas are the safest.

The warning could be a few seconds or half a minute, depending on the distance from the earthquake's epicenter. The geological survey monitors seismic activity around the clock, and if a quake of at least a 4.5 magnitude is detected, Israel's military is notified and warns the public.

This comes after several earthquakes shook Israel in recent months. On January 11, a 6.5-magnitude quake hit off the coast of Cyprus and was felt in Israel and other Levant countries.

Roughly two weeks later, two small earthquakes were felt in northern Israel within hours.

Another quake off the coast of Cyprus was felt in Israel last week, an aftershock of the January 11 earthquake.

Israeli national security experts predict that a massive earthquake will hit Israel in the coming years, and some say that the country is not prepared for the potential destruction.

There are "blind spots" in the alarm system, however, in the area about 15 miles from the point the earthquake began.