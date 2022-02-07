Israel frees Spaniard jailed for funding militants

Her lawyer Avigdor Feldman says 'it was not proven even that the money was transferred'

A Spanish aid worker who pled guilty to inadvertently funding an outlawed Palestinian militant group walked free Monday after ten months in jail, the Israel Prison Service said.

Juana Rashmawi, 63, was sentenced in November 2021 to 13 months in prison after a military court convicted her of working with an organization that it said was funding the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), a leftist militant group blamed for previous attacks on Israelis.

Rashmawi, who was arrested in April, pled guilty in her November plea deal to unknowingly funding the PFLP via her work for a health organization.

Last week, an Israeli judge agreed to her early release, and on Monday, a prison spokesperson told AFP that Rashmawi "walked out the door."

Rashmawi worked for a Palestinian group, the Union of Health Work Committees, which Israel said funneled European donations to the PFLP.

In 2020, Israel banned the group from working in the West Bank.

Her lawyer Avigdor Feldman told AFP last month that "it was not proven even that the money was transferred."

The deal required Rashmawi to pay a fine of nearly $16,000. Feldman said Rashmawi signed the agreement to avoid a lengthy trial.

Weeks before Rashmawi was sentenced, Israel outlawed six other prominent Palestinian civil society groups, charging that they too were fronts for the PFLP - an allegation the groups denied.

The United Nations and European governments, which have donated funds to the banned groups, have asked to see concrete evidence from Israel of the allegations against them.