Israeli army blames flawed culture over friendly fire deaths

The probe found that the unit had a 'culture of failing to report and investigate'

Officers from the Egoz Unit of Israel’s army (IDF) will be removed from their posts for their role in the friendly fire deaths of two officers last month in the Jordan Valley, the IDF said Monday.

A probe into the incident found that the unit had a “culture of failing to report and investigate,” according to Maj. Gen. (res.) Noam Tibon, who led the investigation.

The report also noted that the unit’s troops displayed lapses in judgment and that they conducted their patrol in a dangerous way, in clear violation of IDF protocols.

Tibon said the incident was particularly troubling as the officers involved were not young soldiers but veteran commanders who repeatedly violated IDF norms, The Times of Israel reported.

He added that in the two days preceding the friendly fire deaths, it was already clear that the unit’s chain of command was able to intervene and prevent the deaths of Maj. Ofek Aharon and Maj. Itamar Elharar.

The two soldiers were engaged in an unplanned search for night vision equipment that was stolen from their camp the day before when they were shot by Israeli troops.

In a letter distributed throughout the military, IDF Chief of Staff Avi Kohavi wrote that their deaths were caused by “professional failings, failure to obey orders, and most of all a grave lapse in judgment," according to the IDF report.

The incident came shortly after the IDF announced it was changing its rules of engagement, granting permission for soldiers to use live fire against suspected thieves on military bases.

At the end of January, two Israeli Border Police guards were lightly wounded in another friendly fire incident at the Egyptian border.

It is currently under investigation.