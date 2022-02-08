Israel: Bennett warns of growing naval threats during visit to base

The Israeli Navy is working with the US Navy's 5th Fleet, operating in the seas throughout the Middle East

Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Tuesday the country was working with the United States and other allies to combat growing naval threats during a visit to two Israeli Navy bases.

“Recently, we have seen a rise in threats on the maritime front, in sailing and shipping lanes. I certainly see this as a threat, and we must know that the target is the State of Israel, but not only (the State of Israel)," Bennett said, according to The Times of Israel.

"Therefore, I am particularly pleased with the growing and solidifying strategic cooperation with the United States on joint naval exercises and with other allies in the region."

Bennett referred to attacks against Israeli-owned ships in the Persian Gulf, reportedly conducted by Iran.

The Israeli Navy is working with the US Navy's 5th Fleet, operating in the seas throughout the Middle East to combat said threats.

Israel has also been cooperating with Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates after the normalization of ties under the Abraham Accords in 2020.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz traveled to Bahrain last week to meet with defense officials and the head of the US 5th Fleet, discussing Iranian threats and how to work together to combat them.

Bennett visited the Haifa base with Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi and Israeli Navy Commander Maj. Gen. David Salama.