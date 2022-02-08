Syria says 1 killed in air strike; rocket sirens heard in northern Israel

Errant Syrian missile sets off sirens, with Israel retaliating shortly after by hitting missile batteries

Syrian state TV said one person was killed and five injured in an Israeli attack early Wednesday, shortly after firing surface-to-air missiles to thwart alleged Israeli missiles. One Syrian missile triggered air sirens heard in the northern Arab-Israeli city Umm al-Fahm.

The Israeli Defense Forces confirmed that an errant Syrian missile exploded in the air, noting that it was not intercepted.

Syrian sources said it felled several Israeli missiles over the area of Damascus. The Israeli military later said Syrian radar and missile batteries were hit in response to the errant missile.

An explosion was reported over the so-called 'Northern Triangle' in Israel, centering around Wadi Ara towns including Umm al-Fahm as well as the nearby northern West Bank.

More to follow...