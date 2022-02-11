Opinion: The state of Israel's northern border could hinge on Ukraine

Israel's positive relationship with Russia may face unexpected challenges if war comes to Europe

Many argue that the deployment of the Russian army to Ukraine’s borders reflects the struggle between the two blocs of old - East and West. But in my opinion, in the new world created 30 years since the fall of the Soviet Union, gone are the days of just two blocs.

Escalation in Ukraine will sharpen rivalries and escalate competition between a gambit of actors that are completely opposed to each other.

Russia, Iran, China, Syria, and Venezuela have succeeded in producing a bypass axis for American sanctions and are cooperating economically in a way that allows them to survive Washington’s sanctions regime.

But this is not the Warsaw Pact. Each of these countries has different interests and, at times, pursues their own conflicting agendas. As can be seen in Syria.

In the Middle East the enemy of my enemy is not my friend: they are, at most, a temporary partner. Although Iran and Hezbollah joined forces with the Russians to suppress the rebels in the Syrian civil war, this alliance may have run its course.

Several events in recent weeks appear to show Russia attempting to diminish Iranian influence within Syria: joint air patrols of Russian and Syrian MiG jets over Iranian-controlled parts of the country; Russian forces openly disembarking in the Iranian dominated port city of Latakia; and increasing Kremlin influence with the Syrian army’s 1st Corps, assigned to the country’s south. Known for its cooperation with Hezbollah, this month 1st Corps’ troops were training instead with Russian advisors.

Israeli commentators have talked extensively about a reduction in Israel's freedom of action within Syria due to the presence of Russian forces, such as in the port of Latakia. Some saw Russian air patrols near the border with Israel as a warning to Jerusalem not to continue its attacks in Syria.

However, since Russia’s dramatic 2015 entrance into the war – whose fighter jets, alongside Hezbollah and Iranian supplied militiamen, reversed the flailing al-Assad regime’s fortunes – it has enjoyed an open dialogue with Israel. Indeed, this line of communication has withstood quite a few crises.

But - since the Russian military is turning its focus to Ukraine, and therefore wants to stabilize Syria - it can be said that Israel and Russia have a common, and perhaps even coordinated interest in pushing the Iranians out of Syria. This would strengthen the Russian influence within the Middle Eastern state, while simultaneously keeping the Iranian threat away from Israel’s northern border – at least on the Syrian front.

On the other hand, when the winds of war blow in Europe - the positive relations created between Israel and Russia may face an unexpected challenge.

Russia has always seen Syria as a platform for opposition to American influence in the region, especially regarding Israel and the Gulf states. Israel, for its part, is interested in maintaining the positive dialogue with the Russians, not least to continue the 'campaign between the wars' policy in Syria. Therefore, in the scenario of an escalation in Ukraine, Israel may find itself in the middle, squeezed by conflicting interests between Russia and the United States.

Moreover, while such a large portion of the Russian army is deployed in Ukraine, what is its ability to really push the Iranians out of Syria, given the Iranian determination to establish itself there? It will be recalled that according to media reports, after Syrian rebels lost control of the Israeli border area in 2018, Russia promised to keep the Iranians 50 miles from the border.

This promise was not fulfilled and at the present time, it is difficult to assess whether it ever will be.

Lt. Col. (Res.) Sarit Zehavi is the CEO & founder of the Alma Research and Education center

To read more of her analysis see: Opinion: Iran's UAV fleet, the threat and ways to neutralize it