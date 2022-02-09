Driver lightly wounded in shooting attack on Jerusalem bus

Suspect fled scene, no other reports of casualties

A bus driver was lightly wounded in a suspected shooting attack in Jerusalem on Wednesday night, according to Israeli media reports.

Security video from the scene appeared to show the suspect firing at close range at the bus, shattering the glass, which left the bus driver with light wounds.

The incident occurred on Levi Eshkol Boulevard in the Ammunition Hill neighborhood.

MDA medics and paramedics arrived at the scene and reported no other casualties. Assistance was delivered at the scene to a passenger suffering from anxiety due to the attack.

A manhunt is underway for the suspect, who fled the scene.

The attack was initially reported as a stone-throwing incident, but the security camera footage and bullets found at the scene appear to confirm that a gun was involved.

This is a developing story