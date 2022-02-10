Police: Jerusalem bus attack not terror-related

Palestinian suspect used an air gun during incident, which set off terror scare in city

Police have determined that Wednesday night's bus attack in Jerusalem was not terror-related and that no live ammunition was used in the incident, Ynet reports.

The event set off a terror scare in the city, with security forces on high alert following an increase in nationalistic attacks by Palestinians and a day after security forces killed three suspected Palestinian terrorists in the West Bank city of Nablus.

The incident occurred on Levi Eshkol Boulevard in the Ammunition Hill neighborhood.

Security video from the scene appeared to show the suspect firing at close range at the bus, shattering the front door glass, which left the bus driver with light wounds.

An initial police investigation determined that an air gun was used by the Palestinian suspect, who fled the scene, setting off a large manhunt.

According to the Ynet report, eyewitnesses said that the shooting occurred after a personal altercation between the bus driver and a passenger, who are both residents of the Palestinian neighborhood of Silwan.

Police said that the driver identified the shooter and they expect to apprehend him soon.