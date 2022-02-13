Strictly Security's top 5 security facts from last week

The latest developments on Israel's security front, brought to you by Ariel Levin Waldman

Ariel Levin Waldman, correspondent at i24NEWS, presents the top five security facts for last week:

1. Syrian anti-aircraft missile explodes over Israel

A surface-to-air missile fired from Syria exploded in the air over northern Israel on Wednesday, triggering air raid sirens in the town of Umm al-Fahm and the smaller communities in the northern West Bank.

There were no reports of casualties, but some debris did land on the ground and triggered a small fire.

In response, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) struck back at several Syrian anti-aircraft sites, including radar and missile batteries.

Syrian media reported one soldier killed and five wounded in the strikes.

2. Israel-US exercise postponed over Russia tensions

The IDF announced earlier that the joint international Juniper Cobra exercise, which normally takes place annually with the US military in March, has been postponed this year.

The US canceled it due to tensions in eastern Europe and fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The exercise, which was intended primarily to train the air defense systems of the US and Israel involves the country's primary air defense batteries which are now deployed in eastern Europe on operational alert.

3. Shameful revelations in 'Egoz' friendly fire incident

Officers from Israel's "Egoz" unit will be stripped of their position following a fatal incident of friendly fire last month that killed two fellow officers.

A probe into the incident said that the "Egoz" unit had "a culture of failing to report and investigate and displayed lapses in judgement and patrolled in dangerous ways."

Investigators were particularly troubled that the shooters were not inexperienced recruits but were instead veteran commanders that repeatedly flaunted military guidelines and protocols.

The investigation concluded that had the chain of command properly observed, the fatal shooting would not have happened.

The two soldiers were conducting an unplanned search for stolen night vision equipment in January when they were encountered and shot.

This incident came shortly after the military changed its rules of engagement to allow soldiers to open fire on suspected thieves.

4. NATO, Russia hold war games amid Ukraine tensions

While the US and its allies continue to negotiate with Russia to prevent an escalation on Ukraine's borders, Moscow announced the start of a large-scale military training exercise in Belarus along Ukraine's northern front.

Ten days of military drills were described by the White House as "escalatory," although Russia has repeatedly denied any plans to invade Ukraine.

This is despite a massing of more than 100,000 troops at the border.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron continues his own diplomacy and met Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday after a stop in Moscow for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

5. Ukrainian forces train in Chernobyl nuclear wasteland

Ukrainian forces are training in one of the most hostile environments on earth — the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone.

Soldiers trained for urban combat and counter-sniper operations in the radioactive ghost town left behind from the 1986 reactor meltdown.

The location does have some benefits. The area is entirely abandoned, meaning exercises can be done with live ammunition, giving the soldiers a feel for how their equipment will behave in combat.

The second reason is more pressing — some military analysts have suggested the Exclusion Zone is a possible advance route for Russian forces.

The area is radioactive enough to prevent long-term habitation but short-term military maneuvers would still be possible.

While the Exclusion Zone does present a direct route to Kyiv, the terrain is difficult and swampy. It would be very difficult to move tanks there.

In addition, some parts of the zone are far more radioactive than others. Even too dangerous for short-term exposure.