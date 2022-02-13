Israel's ex-top cop: police don’t have Pegasus spyware

'Police can only do wiretapping or, if they physically have the phone, searches,' says Roni Alsheich

Israel's former Chief of Police Roni Alsheich denied Sunday that the country's police is able to access NSO Group's Pegasus spyware program.

This is the first direct comment on the cyber-surveillance program by a police official as reports claim that police used Pegasus to hack the phones of Israelis, including government officials, activists and journalists without court approval.

“The Israel Police doesn’t have Pegasus,” he said, speaking at a conference at Reichman University, according to The Times of Israel.

“Someone will pay for this spin.”

The Calcalist report stated that the police began abusing the tool under Alsheich, who denied these claims.

“Police can only do wiretapping or, if they physically have the phone, searches,” he said.

When asked what kind of judicial oversight exists, he stated that “the oversight is crazy, and that’s completely justified.”

“That doesn’t mean there can’t be mishaps, but a total breakdown — no,” he said, ToI reported.

Israel's Channel 12 gave an unsourced report last week stating that Pegasus was used against 90 targets during Alsheich's three years in office.

Pegasus software gives NSO's customers complete control over the phones of their targets, which includes images, documents, chat and call history, location data, and can remotely operate their camera. Pegasus can also eavesdrop on meetings and conversations.