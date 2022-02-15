Conflict continues in flashpoint Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood

Tensions at Sheikh Jarrah spilled over into violence after police arrested two firebombing suspects

On Monday, conflict between right-wing Israelis, Palestinians, and the country’s law enforcement resumed in the east Jerusalem flashpoint neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah.

Itamar Ben-Gvir, a far-right lawmaker in Israel’s parliament, set up a makeshift “office” in the neighborhood in support of the Jewish families who live in the area on Sunday.

His demonstration is part of a call for increased security in the neighborhood after a firebombing at a Jewish family's home over the weekend.

“All I am asking (is) for a police car or police post so that the family can walk around here, and unfortunately this has not been done up to now” the official said, according to Haaretz.

“And therefore, I am not leaving,” he added.

On Sunday, an unnamed police source informed Israel’s Channel 12 that the lawmaker’s presence in the neighborhood made a “substantial contribution” to the deteriorating situation there.

Tensions between the factions at Sheikh Jarrah spilled over into violence after police arrested two suspects in the weekend firebombing case on Monday.

During Monday’s clashes, at least four wounds were recorded among Palestinian protesters by the Red Crescent, according to The Times of Israel (TOI).

Stun grenades were used by the police to disperse Palestinians demonstrating in the neighborhood, Haaretz reported.

Israel Police said one officer was wounded after a stone struck his head.

Israel’s law enforcement officers conducted nine arrests - six people suspected of causing damage to cars during the clashes, and three people suspected of assaulting police, as well as throwing stones, TOI reported.