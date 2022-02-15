Deterioration in Sheikh Jarrah could lead to 'regional escalation' (official)

The official compares the current situation to the clashes that preceded Operation Guardian of the Walls

A senior Israeli government official traveling to Bahrain with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Tuesday night that ongoing clashes in Jerusalem's Sheikh Jarrah (Shimon Hatsadik) neighborhood could lead to a "regional escalation."

The official said Bennett has a responsibility to prevent such escalations, comparing the current situation to the clashes and tensions that preceded Operation Guardian of the Walls last May.

"There is a responsibility to prevent escalations which can lead to very difficult situations... This is no joke," he warned.

The official also added that Israel is working "slowly" to rebuild relations with Turkey, after President Isaac Herzog confirmed Tuesday that he was planning a trip to Ankara soon.

"The parties are working slowly. We are approaching cautiously, with gestures here and there, and indeed we can see that there is an increase in Turkish activity against Hamas terrorism," he said.

The source clarified that Turkey's intensified crackdown on Hamas is not based on any Israeli demand.