Israel’s army says it downed Hezbollah drone in its airspace

'We will continue to prevent any attempt by Hezbollah to violate Israeli sovereignty'

On Thursday, Israel's military announced that it downed a Hezbollah drone which entered the country's airspace from Lebanon.

“Our troops downed a Hezbollah drone that crossed from Lebanon into Israeli airspace today,” the country’s armed forces reported on Twitter, adding that “The drone was monitored by the IDF throughout the incident.”

“We will continue to prevent any attempt by Hezbollah to violate Israeli sovereignty,” the military said.

This recent incident is one of several instances where the army reported an incursion by a Hezbollah drone - last year, at least 74 such weapons crossed into Israel’s airspace, Walla! NEWS reported, though a majority were downed.

On Wednesday, Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah confirmed for the first time that the Lebanon-based militant faction is able to build drones, in addition to precision missiles.

He also explained that this production of weapons is not new, but a practice that the group engaged in for some time.

“We have been producing drones in Lebanon for a long time, and whoever wants to buy them, submit an order,” Nasrallah announced in a speech, according to Reuters.

The leader said that the Islamist group is able to modify conventional rockets and change them into precision missiles through assistance received from “experts from the Islamic Republic of Iran.”