Hamas member used medical permit to scout recruits in Israel

The Shin Bet says this case 'again exposes the cynical abuse by Hamas'

A man from Gaza used a permit to enter Israel for medical treatment to attempt to recruit for Hamas, Israel's Shin Bet security service said Thursday.

Ahmad Abu al-Nour was arrested in January, and provided interrogators with intelligence about Hamas, including locations of tunnels, Hamas activity locations and more, according to The Jerusalem Post.

He entered Israel for medical treatment last year, but chose to reside illegally in Israel for several months instead of returning home. The Shin Bet did not give the exact date of entrance into the country, The Times of Israel reported.

While in Israel, al-Nour attempted to recruit people for Hamas, sending the name of people interested to his handlers in Gaza. The Shin Bet noted that he "did not succeed."

His case is being passed on to the Southern District's prosecution, and an indictment will be brought against him soon, the Post reported.

The Shin Bet refused to note whether it was aware of al-Nour's affiliation with Hamas before he was given a medical permit, saying there are cases where known members of the group were allowed into Israel.

The security service said that this case “again exposes the cynical abuse by Hamas… of humanitarian permits that are given to Gaza residents,” according to ToI.