Israel sees Iran nuclear deal 'shortly,' warns it will be weak

Bennett is a staunch opponent of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action

Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Sunday that Iran may "shortly" agree on a new nuclear deal with major powers but warned it would be weaker than the original 2015 agreement.

Bennett was speaking ahead of a cabinet meeting following indications that the outline of a deal was taking shape at talks in Vienna.

"We may see an agreement shortly," Bennett said, adding that the deal that appeared to be in the making "is shorter and weaker than the previous one."

The 2015 Iran nuclear agreement offered Tehran sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program. Still, the United States unilaterally withdrew in 2018 under then-president Donald Trump and reimposed heavy economic sanctions.

Talks on reviving the initial pact, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), have been held in the Austrian capital since late November, involving Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia directly and the United States indirectly.

Bennett has been a staunch opponent of the JCPOA and repeatedly warned any revenue Tehran sees as a result of new sanctions relief will be used to purchase weapons that could harm Israelis.

"This money will eventually go to terrorism," he reiterated Sunday.

Bennett said Israel will not be bound by a restored agreement and will retain the freedom to act against Iran.

"We are organizing and preparing for the day after, in all dimensions, so that we can maintain the security of the citizens of Israel on our own," he told his cabinet.