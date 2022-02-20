Report: Israel, Mideast allies weigh drone defense pact

It is not confirmed which countries are collaborating with Israel, but are described as allies 'near and far'

Israel and its regional allies are reportedly developing a joint defensive pact to protect against the threat of explosive drones.

As reported by Channel 12 News, discussions began following recent drone and missile strikes on Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates that were attributed to Iran-backed forces in Yemen and Iraq.

The report did not detail which countries were collaborating with Israel on the initiative, but described them as allies “near and far.”

“We did see in the last few days how problematic this issue can be… and how it can cause entire air squadrons to jump into the sky to shoot these things down,” i24NEWS Middle East correspondent Alec Pollard said.

“We’ve seen how small drones can cause tremendous problems.”

The issue became more urgent this weekend after Israeli air defenses failed to down a small drone that entered the country from Lebanon, claimed by the Islamist militant group Hezbollah, which said it surveilled Israel for 40 minutes before returning.

“These small drones… can be ladened with explosives, which is what we saw with the UAE... one could assume that the UAE is one of those Arab countries that is cooperating here,” Pollard noted.

Israel and the UAE established diplomatic relations in 2020 after signing the landmark Abraham Accords.

“When the Abraham Accords were signed, many people thought ‘what brings countries like Israel and the UAE together?’ Here is the exact example… this is exactly the same threat happening here," said i24NEWS defense correspondent Jonathan Regev.

The Hezbollah drone "only gathered intelligence, which is bad enough," Regev explained, "but next time, the next drone can carry explosives and land in Israeli territory.”