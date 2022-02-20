Strictly Security’s top 5 security facts from last week

The latest developments on Israel's security front, brought to you by Ariel Levin-Waldman

The top five security facts from last week, presented by i24NEWS correspondent Ariel Levin-Waldman.

1. North Korean ballistic missile tests

North Korea is ramping up its ballistic missile testing, according to South Korea, with seven tests in January that include hypersonic missiles.

Analysts say that North Korea is using the Russia-Ukraine crisis as a distraction to accelerate its capabilities.

The missile tests come amid a sanctions-related economic downturn, and North Korean defectors say that such missile tests are often used to spur national pride during economic crises.

2. Israel reportedly strikes Syria, near Damascus

Syria’s Defense Ministry reported Thursday that Israel hit targets south of its capital Damascus, claiming the attack was carried out with missiles fired from the Golan Heights in northern Israel.

No casualties were reported, but material damage was inflicted.

Israel has not commented on the event, but it came a week after Syria launched an anti-aircraft missile that entered Israeli territory and exploded in the air.

3. Drone killer company Epirus raises $1.35 billion

In the United States, counter-drone startup Epirus is directly competing with aviation titan Boeing to supply the Pentagon with “drone-zapping” technology.

The company raised $1.35b to make a directed energy weapon to shoot down drones, as the US is working to develop counter-measures to “off-the-shelf” drone technology that is being used for military purposes.

Security officials say such technology presents a major threat to mass gatherings and VIP targets, as the Islamic State has recently used drones to attack shipping and military bases.

4. US fighter jets arrive in the UAE

US F-22 Raptor fighter jets arrived in the United Arab Emirates last week following a spate of attacks from forces in Yemen.

In recent weeks, the Iran-backed Houthi rebels launched largely unsuccessful attacks on UAE targets that triggered Emirati and US air defense systems.

US officials said they would make use of the F-22 jets’ advanced sensors to locate targets and maintain situational awareness.

5. Israeli hit show ‘Fauda’ moves to Hungary

Israeli hit TV show ‘Fauda’ which portrays counter-terror operations in the West Bank and Gaza is changing its filming location from Ukraine to Hungary.

As Israelis evacuate from Ukraine due to the threat of war with Russia, the TV show will move its location of the fifth season from Kyiv to Hungary’s capital of Budapest.

‘Fauda’ - which means ‘chaos’ in Arabic - became an instant international hit in 2015.