Report: Israel's police looking to resume use of spyware

Police will likely be granted use of the software after the deputy attorney general submits her report

Israel's police are reportedly looking to resume the use of cellphone spyware as soon as possible, Israeli media reported Monday.

The police say their ability to fight crime is obstructed as they cannot tap into criminals' communications, The Times of Israel reported.

Last month, the use of spyware was suspended by then-attorney general Avichai Mandelblit, as allegations swirled that police hacked phones of Israelis without court approval.

Probes by the police and Deputy Attorney General Amit Marari reportedly debunked claims made by the Calcalist financial daily.

The reporter who made the claims is defending his work amid calls for more evidence.

The police say they need spyware to monitor suspects, as crime groups use encrypted message applications to communicate.

Israeli parliament member Merav Ben-Ari, who chairs the Public Security Committee, reportedly sought permission for police to continue using spyware software and spoke with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett about the matter, according to a Channel 12 report.

Police will likely be granted use of the software; however, approval will probably come only after Marari submits the final report, expected sometime this week.

The report states it wasn't clear when the decision to approve the continuation of spyware would be made and that a meeting on the matter was scheduled at the Knesset (Israel's parliament) for next week.