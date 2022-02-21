Israel successfully tests new naval defense system

PM Naftali Bennett commends 'the development of advanced technologies that enable us to protect our citizens'

Israel successfully tested an advanced model of a naval defense system based on the Iron Dome, the Defense Ministry announced on Monday.

The model, called "Protective Dome" was installed on the Israeli Navy's new Sa'ar-6 corvettes, which guards the natural gas platforms off the coast.

Israel's Navy, the Defense Ministry, the Administration for the Development of Weapons and Technological Infrastructure (Maf'at), Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries completed several interception tests.

Tests included intercepting rockets, cruise missiles and UAVs, representing “an important milestone in the operational ability to protect the strategic assets and vital interests of the State of Israel,” the Defense Ministry and Israel's military said in a joint statement.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz congratulated those involved on the successful tests.

"The technology that we are developing in the multi-layered defense system of the State of Israel allows us vital freedom of action vis-à-vis Iranian emissaries in the region and the means at their disposal, which are evolving," Gantz said.

"We continue to be two steps ahead of them and will continue to act and upgrade our capabilities in defense and attack, in order to protect Israel's security superiority in the region, the citizens of Israel and the Israeli economy."

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett commended "the development of advanced technologies that enable us to protect our citizens," according to The Times of Israel.