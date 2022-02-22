Hezbollah claims drone flew nearly 20 miles into Israeli airspace

Lebanese terror group said that UAV was able to evade detection for 30 minutes after Friday's launch

Hezbollah sources on Tuesday claimed that a drone launched by the Lebanese terror group last week flew nearly 20 miles into Israeli airspace before being detected by the Israeli military, The Times of Israel reported.

The sources told the Lebanese Al Akhbar newspaper that the "Hassan-model drone" was able to evade detection for 30 minutes after Friday's launch at 11:40 am.

“The enemy was not able to detect the [UAV] until 12:10 pm after it crossed some 30 kilometers… and arrived at the Rosh Pina area, near the city of Safed,” the source was quoted as saying.

The newspaper published a map that allegedly showed the drone's route through northern Israel.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1496019798467219458

The infiltration set off red alert sirens in the Galilee area of northern Israel.

The Iron Dome missile defense system was activated, but failed to intercept the UAV, which was able to travel back into Lebanese territory.

Shortly after the incident, Israeli Air Force planes flew over the Lebanese capital Beirut at a low altitude in an apparent warning message to Hezbollah.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the incident, issuing a statement on Friday saying that it was "a 40-minute reconnaissance mission."

On Thursday, the Israel Defense Forces managed to shoot down another Hezbollah drone entering the country's airspace from Lebanon.