Israel's Gantz: 'Iran is a truly a global and regional challenge'

Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz spoke at the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations on Tuesday, reiterating Israel's stance on Iran and a possible nuclear deal.

"I have said this before and I will stress this again: A nuclear deal, if signed with Iran, does not mark the end of the road. It opens the door to important actions that must be taken."

Gantz stated that enforcement and supervision by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is critical, but not enough, and that offensive capabilities and sanctions must be ready in case Iran violates a future agreement.

"Iran strives to be a hegemon. Its nuclear program is a major enabler for that, but it is just one part of it," he said mentioning that another aspect Iran uses is conducting war by proxy.

Gantz revealed a photo that showed that Iran supplied Venezuela with advanced drone weaponry, stating that leaders from countries globally told him that they shared Israeli concerns about Iran.

"Iran truly is a global and regional challenge, and not just a threat to the State of Israel."

He continued by mentioning the growing crisis inside the country itself, that Iranians suffer from a lack of basic human rights.

"We must lean on each other now more than ever," he said, thanking those who arrived for the conference.