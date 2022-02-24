Israel: Police announce significant decrease in Arab Israeli crime

'Officers recently thwarted a series of assassination plans while carrying out impressive intelligence work'

Israel's police announced on Thursday a 37 percent drop in shooting incidents in Arab Israeli communities this year.

This comes as they ramp up activity in Arab communities in an operation dubbed "Safe Route," according to The Times of Israel.

As of February, there have been 664 shooting incidents in this year, compared to 1,052 during the same period in 2021.

The police acted against 386 targets since the operation began last year, ToI reported.

Some 280 suspects were arrested, 180 being indicted, and hundreds of weapons were seized. Officers also foiled 25 planned murders by criminal organizations and gangs in the past four months, with 11 indictments filed for attempted murder.

“On the one hand, we see a significant increase in arrests… and on the other hand a significant decrease in the number of shooting incidents,” said Commander Yigal Ezra, a senior officer in a unit whose goal is fighting crime in Arab society, according to ToI.

“At the same time, our officers recently thwarted a series of assassination plans while carrying out impressive intelligence work and reaching the criminals before the shooting,” he added.

Arab Israeli communities saw a surge of violence in recent years, driven by organized crime, prompting the operation.