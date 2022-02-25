Israeli forces thwart weapons smuggling attempt at Jordan border

12 Kalashnikov assault rifles, cartridges and ammunition found

Israeli military and police forces on Friday prevented an attempt to smuggle weapons at the border with Jordan, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said in a statement.

The troops spotted two suspicious vehicles in the Jordan Valley area adjacent to the border fence with Jordan.

The vehicles were tracked down and apprehended by IDF soldiers, as well as Israeli Border Police and Israel Police "Yagal" and “Magen” Unit troops.

They found 12 Kalashnikov assault rifles, cartridges and ammunition inside.

The value of the ammunition found is about $246,306 (800,000 shekels), according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

The suspects and weapons were transferred to the Israel Police.