Israel seizes crypto funds meant for Hamas

'We are taking all the possible measures to cut off the economic ‘oxygen supply’ to terror organizations'

Cryptocurrency funds worth thousands of dollars allegedly destined for the Palestinian militant faction Hamas were seized by Israeli authorities on Monday.

Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz approved the seizure of 30 digital wallets linked to 12 accounts, which belonged to businesses associated with the Gaza-based Al’matchadun currency exchange company.

The company, owned by the Shamlach family, is accused by Israel’s Defense Ministry of being affiliated with terrorism networks, The Jerusalem Post (The Post) reported.

This marks the third time within a year that Israel seized crypto accounts funding extremist groups.

Israel’s Defense Ministry has accused the Shamlah family of assisting “the Hamas terror group, and especially its military wing, by transferring funds amounting to tens of millions of dollars per year,” The Times of Israel reported.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1498216416641617923 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“We are taking all the possible measures to cut off the economic ‘oxygen supply’ to terror organizations,” Gantz said.

“We continue to expand the tools to cope with terror and the companies that support it,” he added, The Post reported.

The operation was jointly conducted by Israel’s National Bureau for Counter Terror Financing, the national cyber unit Lahav 433, and the Israeli army’s Intelligence Division.

“I commend the organizations involved for their intelligence, operational, and legal cooperation. We will continue to take all the measures necessary to fight terror,” Gantz said.

In 2019, Reuters reported that Hamas launched an experimental program using bitcoin to raise money.