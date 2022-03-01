Ukraine still hopeful for Israeli weapons

'Russia uses completely different weapons from the Palestinians, so Iron Dome would probably not help us'

Ukraine is still hopeful that Israel will provide weapons and more supplies to support its battle against Russian forces, despite a cautious approach by Jerusalem since Russia launched an invasion last week.

Ukraine’s Ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk told reporters on Tuesday that the question of weapons was raised by Ukrainian officials many times, most recently in a phone call between Kyiv’s leader Volodymyr Zelensky and his Israeli counterpart Naftali Bennett on Friday.

Korniychuk said that “all Western leaders supporting Ukraine” have touched on the issue “because we are in huge need of defensive weapons,” Haaretz reported.

He added that Kyiv also requested defensive aid beyond weapons, including helmets and protective vests for military personnel as well as civilians, firefighters, paramedics, and police.

Israel previously refused a Ukrainian request to buy Iron Dome batteries, according to Ynetnews, but the ambassador said that was not discussed.

“Russia uses completely different weapons from the Palestinians, so Iron Dome would probably not help us,” Korniychuk said, Haaretz reported.

On Tuesday, Israel transported 100 tons of medical supplies to Ukraine, aid that the ambassador considered as falling short of what the country really needs.

“I must admit that we provided the Israeli government with a specific list… most of the stuff that has been provided… is not something that the Ministry of Health of Ukraine was asking for.”

When asked about the Ukrainian embassy’s recruitment of Israeli citizens as part of Zelensky’s initiative to recruit foreign volunteers to fight, Korniychuk said Ukrainian citizens are legally “liable for conscription.”

“I don't see anything wrong” with recruiting Israelis.