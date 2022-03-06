Jerusalem stabbing attack: 2 officers wounded, suspect shot dead

Two policemen lightly to moderately wounded, evacuated for medical treatment

Two policemen were lightly to moderately wounded on Sunday during a stabbing attack in Jerusalem's Old City, Israel Police said.

The suspected attacker, 19, from East Jerusalem, was shot dead.

Israeli police The knife used in the stabbing attack in Jerusalem's Old City, March 6, 2022.

The attack took place at the Bab Huta Gate in the Muslim Quarter at around 4:30 am.

The suspect approached police officers stationed at the gate, pulled out a knife, and stabbed one of them, according to police. The officers responded by firing at and neutralizing the suspected terrorist.

Jerusalem District Commander Superintendent Doron Turgeman arrived at the scene of the incident and was conducting a situation assessment.

The wounded officers were evacuated for medical treatment.

A spokeswoman from Hadassah Medical Center, Hadar Elboim, said that one of the wounded officers, 32, was in the trauma unit with injuries to the lower extremity and was in a "light state and fully conscious."