Israel's Gantz calls on world to 'mobilize' against Iran

'If Iran reaches a nuclear threshold, it will become even more dangerous to world peace,' says Gantz

Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz sought to rally the world against Iran on Monday with a Facebook post as nuclear talks continue in Vienna.

Gantz wrote on social media, calling for the world "to act against Iranian aggression,” vowing that Israel will use all of its abilities and means to prevent the country from becoming an existential threat.

“Today, we must reiterate the warning that Iranian aggression, whether it emanates from Iranian territory or through Iranian proxies, is a threat to global peace and to regional stability, as well as a threat to the State of Israel,” Gantz wrote.

He noted several instances of Iranian activity and those behind it, including the claim made Sunday by the Israeli military that it intercepted an attempt by Iran to transfer drones to Gaza.

“It is during this important time, when a nuclear agreement is being negotiated in Vienna, that we must remember: Today Iranian aggression is conducted without (it holding nuclear weapons). If Iran reaches a nuclear threshold, it will become even more dangerous to world peace,” Gantz said.

He declared, “Now is the time for the world to mobilize to stop it."

Last week, Gantz said a nuclear deal may be signed “in the coming weeks, perhaps even in the coming days.”

“Whether or not an agreement will be signed, it will not be the end of the road for us - nor should it be for the countries of the region and the world, which must continue to act against Iranian aggression,” Gantz said Monday, according to The Times of Israel.