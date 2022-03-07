Report: Two police officers stabbed, wounded in Jerusalem
Two police officers were wounded in a stabbing attack in Jerusalem, at the Lion Gate in the Old City, initial reports indicate.
Emergency services reported that one of the victims, a 24-year-old man in moderate condition, was evacuated to the Hadassah Mount Scopus Hospital.
Another victim, a 20-year-old man, was taken to the Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem.
News of the alleged attack arrived just a day after two other police officers were wounded in a stabbing attack as tensions within the city heighten.
