Two police officers were wounded in a stabbing attack in Jerusalem, at the Lion Gate in the Old City, initial reports indicate.

Emergency services reported that one of the victims, a 24-year-old man in moderate condition, was evacuated to the Hadassah Mount Scopus Hospital.

Another victim, a 20-year-old man, was taken to the Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem.

News of the alleged attack arrived just a day after two other police officers were wounded in a stabbing attack as tensions within the city heighten.

