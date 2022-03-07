Israel: Two Border Police officers wounded in ramming attack

The attack comes shortly after a stabbing in Jerusalem's Old City

Israel's Border Police arrested a suspect in a ramming attack in the West Bank on Monday, leaving two officers lightly wounded.

During an operation by Border Police and military forces in Silat al-Harithiya, police units identified a vehicle approaching them quickly, according to a statement by a police spokesperson.

The vehicle collided with troops in an armored vehicle. As a result, two officers were wounded and evacuated for medical treatment at their base and the armored vehicle was damaged.

Border guards arrested the suspect, soon after transferring him for questioning by security forces.

Earlier Monday, two officers were wounded in a Jerusalem stabbing attack at the Cotton Merchants' Gate in the Old City, a spokesperson from Israel Police confirmed.

An assailant armed with a knife stabbed two Jerusalem District and Border Police officers, Israel’s law enforcement said.

The attacker was killed by police gunfire, and an official investigation into the matter is now underway.

The two officers wounded during the incident received initial emergency treatment at the scene before being evacuated to medical centers, according to The Jerusalem Post.

Israeli authorities and Palestinian activists are forecasting an increase in violence between factions as the holiday season approaches, with a potential escalation that could be prompted by a variety of factors.