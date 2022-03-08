Cypriot military chief in Israel for first official visit

Lt. Gen. Demokritos Zervakis discusses 'shared security challenges' with Israeli counterpart

Cypriot military chief, Lt. Gen. Demokritos Zervakis, kicked off his first official visit to Israel on Tuesday morning with a ceremonial welcome at Israel Defense Forces (IDF) headquarters in Tel Aviv.

Zervakis was greeted by his counterpart, IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi, with the two leaders then joining other senior military officers for a meeting to discuss “shared security challenges in the Middle East," the IDF said in a statement.

The “strategic-operational meeting” focused on “opportunities to expand cooperation between the two militaries,” according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

The professional head of the Cypriot National Guard, who landed in Israel on Monday, is expected to tour the northern border with Lebanon and visit a battery of the Iron Dome missile defense system during his visit.

Last week, Israeli President Isaac Herzog visited Cyprus where he met with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades.

Herzog's visit to Cyprus, and an earlier trip to Greece, was meant to reaffirm Israel's relationship with its Mediterranean neighbors ahead of Wednesday's visit by Herzog to Turkey amid warming ties with Ankara. Cyprus and Greece are traditional adversaries of Turkey.

“Together with our ally Greece, Israel and Cyprus are anchors of stability in the Mediterranean. Our nations and our peoples will continue to benefit from these bonds of friendship for many years," Herzog said in a joint press conference at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia.