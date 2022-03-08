Iranian media: Israeli strike in Syria killed 2 IRGC members

Elite Iranian force congratulates two officers for their 'martyrdom'

The Israeli airstrike near Damascus early Monday morning killed two Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) members, Iranian media reported Tuesday.

The IRGC in a statement published by the IRNA news agency named the two members as Murta Saeed Najad and Ihsan Karbalai Pur.

The elite Iranian force "congratulated" the two officers for their "martyrdom," vowing to "make the Zionist regime pay for this crime."

The Syrian army said that the strike at around 5 am local time killed two people.

"Air defense systems were activated against the missiles and intercepted most of them," the Syrian army said.

The attack hit several targets south of the capital and caused property damage, with explosions heard in Damascus, according to Syrian media reports.

It was the first attack on Syria attributed to Israel since the Russian invasion of Ukraine — Israel coordinates the targeted strikes with Russia, which controls Syrian airspace.

Israeli leaders have been criticized for not being more forceful in condemning Moscow over its military invasion of Ukraine, but Israel says it is in a difficult diplomatic position because of the coordination with Russia in Syria.

After the invasion, the Russian embassy in Israel assured that military coordination in Syria would continue.