Israel: Parliament delays planned reduction to length of conscription

A shortage of manpower within the military is the reason behind the decision

Israel's parliament on Thursday voted to delay a planned reduction in the time served by male conscriptions, from 32 months to 30.

After the length of compulsory service for men was reduced from 36 to 32 months in 2015, it was supposed to decrease further to 30 months from July last year.

But soldiers who were drafted after July 1, 2020 will serve for 32 months, not 30 months as they were initially informed, although they had been prewarned this could occur.

Women are required to serve 24 months, unless they volunteer for a unit that requires additional time of service.

The new amendment, which passed 58 to 57, cites manning shortages in the military following the reduction in compulsory service in 2015.

“A review revealed that the previous shortening of the service, already implemented, led to a decrease in the number of troops and, consequently, a shortage of manpower ensued. This affected the units' ability to fulfill their missions and the preparedness for assessed future scenarios," the explanatory memorandum of the bill stated.

It continued that due to "the dynamic reality of security," the manpower requirements of the army are changing, while taking into account the time needed to train new recruits.

Recently Israeli society is beginning to question the necessity and effectiveness of continuing to maintain a conscript army.

Mostly the country recruits it's soldiers from it's Jewish population - though there are exceptions among certain religious communities, who forego serving - but it also recruits a small number of draftee from among its Arab minorities.